City of Dublin issues face covering mandate starting July 6

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel, with the support of Dublin City Council, has issued an Executive Order mandating the wearing of face coverings throughout the city, which will go into effect Monday, July 6.

The Executive Order follows the recommendations from Franklin County Board of Health, which passed a resolution on June 29 committed to upholding CDC recommendations regarding face coverings. It also follows recommendations given on July 2 by the Franklin County Commissioners, which passed a resolution encouraging all residents of Franklin County to wear facemasks due to rampant community spread of COVID-19.

McDaniel said the city’s primary goal is to keep residents, workers and visitors safe, to keep the economy open and support local business community. The order states Ohio and Dublin businesses have made strides to reopen the economy and the city wants to prevent further economic disaster by combating the community spread of COVID-19.

“Our primary goal is to encourage and educate the public on the importance of wearing a face covering to protect themselves and others,” said McDaniel. “The public must take responsibility in preventing the community spread of COVID-19. Wearing a face covering supports our local business community, keep our economy open and may save lives.”

The order does allow the city to subject violators to a Third-Degree Misdemeanor.

McDaniel said after weighing all available information regarding COVID-19 and the efficacy of face coverings, and the current rise in positive cases in Franklin County, the city’s public health will be best served by instituting a facial covering requirement within the City of Dublin.

The Executive Order states:

All individuals within the City of Dublin whether patronizing business establishments, or employed by business establishments, shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times while within said establishments and their associated appurtenances, including parking lots and sidewalks, subject to the exceptions listed in Section 4.

All individuals within City of Dublin Parks and other outdoor public spaces who are unable to maintain the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines of six feet between individuals in other parties shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times, subject to the exceptions listed in Section 4.

All individuals while observing organized sporting events and games within City Parks and on school properties shall be required to wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth at all times subject to the exceptions in Section 4.

Face coverings are not required for the following: Individuals who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability, or who are unable to remove the face covering without assistance, and any individual who should not wear face coverings under the CDC guidance; Individuals engaging in strenuous exercise activities, although such individuals should make every effort to maintain six feet of physical distancing between other individuals; Individuals participating in sports activities so long as those activities are conducted in compliance with the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health; Children under the age of 6 years old; Individuals actively eating or drinking; an individual not seated at his or her table or the bar is required to wear face coverings; Individuals seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible; Individuals giving a speech for a broadcast to an audience; Individuals temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes; Individuals whose sincere religious belief prevents them from wearing a face covering; Individuals employed in positions where a face covering is either dangerous or not recommended by CDC guidelines; Individuals in private, individual offices; Individuals engaged in dental work or medical procedures; Individuals receiving a facial treatment, shave, or other services on the part of the head which the face covering covers or by which the face covering is secured; Individuals or events who are otherwise exempted by the Franklin County Board of Public Health or the Ohio Department of Health.

The Executive Order will remain in effect until the end of the City State of Emergency, or until otherwise modified by a subsequent Executive Order.