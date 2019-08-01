City of Columbus wins legal fight to preserve ban on bump stocks, Weapons Under disability law

COLUMBUS, OH — The city of Columbus’ ban on bump stocks and the misdemeanor Weapons Under Disability (WUD) law are in effect after the 10th District Court of Appeals ruled in the city’s favor in a lawsuit filed over the gun safety measures passed in 2018.

The court ruled that gun rights groups did not have the standing to sue the city, Columbus City Prosecutor Zach Klein announced on Thursday.

RELATED: Gun rights groups sue Columbus over bump stock ordinance

Columbus City Council passed four ordinances May 14 to help curb gun violence in the city.

The ordinances banned bump stocks, banned the sale of imitation guns to minors, addressed properties with a history of violent crimes, and expanded the definition of domestic violence to try to keep guns out of the hands of those convicted of domestic violence.

“Since the passage of Columbus’ gun safety ordinances, we have been in a long legal battle to protect them,” Klein said in a press release. “We will continue to fight and prove that both the ban on bump stocks and our law that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers are common-sense safety measures that are not preempted by state law. We are pleased with the Appellate Court’s decision today, and are glad these protections will be in place for our community.”

Buckeye Firearms Association and Ohioans for Concealed Carry were named as plaintiffs in lawsuits filed against the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati over the bump stock ordinances.

According to a press release from Buckeye Firearms Association in 2018, the plaintiffs claimed the ordinances violated Ohio law.

The ordinances banned the possession, use, or acquisition of bump stocks, also known as trigger cranks.

City officials said in 2018 that they believed the new laws are constitutional and would withstand any challenge.

Everytown Law, which served as co-counsel to the city of Columbus in the lawsuit, released the following statement:

“We look forward to continuing to support the city in defending its efforts to enact sensible ordinances to prevent future gun violence,” said Eric Tirschwell of Everytown Law.