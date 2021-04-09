City of Columbus shuts down alleged drug house after 18 OD’s in two years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has secured an emergency court order to shut down a suspected south side drug house located near Marion Franklin High School.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Friday that his office received a requested temporary restraining order to evacuate and board up 839 Bellevue Avenue in the Green Hill neighborhood.

Columbus Police say they’ve responded to the premises dozens of times since March 2019, according to Klein. They say drugs at the property include heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. In addition, police responded to:

18 alleged drug overdoses

14 alleged disturbances

11 alleged narcotics complaints

3 complaints of a person with a gun

2 complaints of shots fired

According to court documents, Columbus Police received a narcotics complaint that described the property as a “revolving door where drug addicts live in the garage, in the shed beside the house and individuals shoot up heroin and fentanyl outside on the porch.”

“We’re pleased the judge agreed with our position that this property posed an imminent danger to the surrounding area and had to be boarded up,” said Assistant City Attorney Christopher Clark. “We look forward to continuing to press our case at the defendant’s next court appearance.”

According to court documents, a notice was sent to the owner of the home, Diana Williams, in October 2020, notifying her of the drug activity

A permanent injunction hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.