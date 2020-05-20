City of Columbus guiding small businesses to assistance

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces $2 million in additional funding to improve safety in the city, including the hiring of an additional 30 police officers this year, on Wednesday, Jan., 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. The announcement follows a record 143 killings last year and several homicides already this year. Ginther says the extra money […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During this pandemic, many small businesses face uncertainty in staying afloat. But with the guidance from the City of Columbus, one owner sees the light at the end of the tunnel. So far, 2020 has been full of high and lows for Carol Haynes who owns Kiddie Academy.

“We had a soft opening on January 20,” said Haynes. “Then, we had our ribbon cutting February 20, and then unfortunately on March 20 we were closing our doors. All of the revenue would dry-up. All of our families would go away.”



Early in the process, Haynes believed her childcare business could operate under normal capacity and didn’t think the shutdown would last this long. Nearly two months went by with no business and there were several changes to the state’s restrictions.

“We knew we had to do something else, but at the time we weren’t sure what that was,” said Haynes.



Like so many others, she was left out of the first round of payment protection program loans.

“Left behind were small, minority, and women owned business fully qualified and equally deserving,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.



Ginther said nationally 91 percent of African American owned firms and businesses were eligible and had applied for PPP at one point during this process but only 40 percent received those funds. Ginther believes those numbers are similar in Columbus.

The City of Columbus, through its Office of Diversity and Inclusion, has been checking on small, minority, and women owned businesses. The city made sure these businesses were aware of various grants and loans available to them.

Haynes received a call and was told about the second round of PPP loans. Now, she has $70,000 to pay her employees and sees a path to successfully reopening her business.

“In hearing that ‘Yes you do qualify, and here’s what you need to do, but you got to do it quickly,'” said Haynes. “It really assisted us with that process.”



It’s been Haynes’ dream to serve her community in the city she grew up loving, and she didn’t want to lose that in a matter of months. Haynes says she understands that as a black woman owning her business in the heart of downtown, she can set a great example for others in Columbus.

“My heart is full and I recognize the expectation,” she said.



City leaders urge other small business owners to apply for the PPP as there’s still over $100 billion available.