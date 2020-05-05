City of Columbus brings awareness to wearing masks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —As Ohio begins to reopen, more people are going to be out and about, and a hot topic right now is whether people should wear a mask.

There have been a few heated situations across the country as people are asked to wear a mask at certain locations, one resulting in the murder of Michigan security guard.

City of Columbus council members echoed Gov. DeWine saying people are not required to wear a mask, but added the public should wear masks to protect others.

“These are important to wear out into the public, and they do so as a respect to their elders, as a respect to their neighbors, as a respect to all of us to help just everybody feel a little more comfortable,” said Columbus council member Emmanuel Remy.

Remy said the mask debate is not as simple as it seems. He said he has heard how tensions are flaring across the country because some businesses are requiring patrons to wear mask while state and local governments are only recommending it. Remy wants to remind the public about the people working on the frontlines adding they need this protection to help people get what they need during this pandemic.

“Really we just want people to be mindful of that and to work together to help flatten this curve,” he said.

Even in the language in the code of conduct at Polaris Fashion Place, which is set to reopen May 12, states: “Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended,” but later state for customers to “adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.”

Richard Davis Senior would like to see more done.

“It’s a protective measure and we need to adhere to it,” said Davis Sr.

He wears a mask because of his age, but wants to feel comfortable while out running errands.

“I’m 72 years old. I just lost my wife to an illness other than this,” said Davis Sr. “I think in some cases it needs to be required. As we stand now, it’s not required necessarily but in close quarters it should be required.”