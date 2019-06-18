City electrical worker dies of ‘apparent electrocution’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an electrical maintenance worker for the city of Cincinnati has died on the job after he appeared to have been electrocuted.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office described the death Monday of 48-year-old Leroy Garrison Jr. as an “apparent electrocution.” An investigation is continuing.

Cincinnati police Capt. David Fink says emergency crews were called to an apartment complex Monday after 911 callers reported unusual noises and possible issues with electrical power.

The crews found Garrison in the bucket of his truck with “active wires covering the bucket.” Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city has suspended all non-emergency electrical maintenance while the death is investigated.

Officials said flags at all city buildings would be lowered in Garrison’s honor until further notice.