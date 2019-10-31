City cracks down on East Columbus apartment complex due to crime, code violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, along with the city’s Department of Development and Division of Police announced a multi-day crackdown on an east side apartment complex.

According to Klein, Columbus police were called to Colonial Village 3,238 times, dating back to early last year.

Many of those crimes, he said, were due to violent crimes, as well as gang and drug activities.

“This place has sucked up nearly 90,000 minutes — 90,000 minutes of police resources that could be dedicated to other areas, other communities, to make sure the entire city of Columbus is safe,” Klein said.

To make the community, near East Livingston Avenue and South James Road safer, members of the city’s Code Enforcement Division have begun inspecting Colonial Village’s 508 units.

So far, they tell NBC4 that they entered more than 160 apartments where they issued 51 environmental health notices for solid waste and/or unsanitary conditions.

They also issued 173 housing notices, as well as 59 notices for apartments that did not have working smoke detectors.

Additionally, there were 21 vacant notices issued, with more expected in the days to come.

Neighbors in the area were pleased with the city’s work in trying to improve the complex.

“I would greatly appreciate that because there are people here that are working hard to keep a roof over their heads, so I appreciate the city doing what they need to do to make this a safer place to live,” said Michelle Love.

So far, Klein said the property owner has cooperated with the city’s efforts, but if that changes action may be taken to close the complex.

“If we can not have compliance, we’re not afraid to file a lawsuit if that’s what it comes to,” said Klein.

Code enforcement leaders said inspectors will be back on the property next week.

NBC4 tried to contact Colonial Village management several times, however, there was no response.