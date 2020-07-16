City Council hears from national association for civilian oversight of law enforcement on civilian review board

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protests that began after the death of George Floyd have renewed the push for a civilian review board to oversee complaints about police in Columbus.

On Wednesday night during a virtual hearing, city council members heard from Brian Corr, the immediate past president of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement. He presented virtually to the Public Safety Committee, Rules and References Committee, and Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission.

“In many many communities of every size, it’s very hard to gain legitimacy without having some form of civilian oversight and civilian engagement,” said Corr.

The Safety Advisory Commission released it’s report in January. One of the recommendations is the creation of a civilian review board. Mayor Andrew Ginther has a group working on it’s structure and hopes to have the board established by the end of the year.

According to Corr, there are more than 160 civilian oversight boards around the country. He stressed no two boards are the same, just as no two cities or police departments are the same. He discussed the different models of boards and the importance they remain impartial. He says one of the challenges is that many times, things are brought to the board because something bad has happened.

“It’s a challenge to keep in mind that you are here because of problems, because people are unhappy, because people have been hurt, because people are bringing complaints,” Corr said. “We don’t represent those complainants. We’re not their attorney. We’re not their advocate.”

At the end of the hearing, city council members acknowledged the creation of the board will not be a simple process.

“The work we’re doing is not easy,” said council member Shayla Favor. “The board cannot come together overnight. Creating legislation with actual teeth does not happen in a vacuum.”

“This is a very, very complicated and involved subject matter” said council member Mitchell J. Brown who is Chair of the Public Safety Committee. “It has been for a very long time and it will continue to be.”