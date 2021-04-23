City announced 64 streets to be resurfaced in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The road construction season about to be in overdrive. The city of Columbus announced $8.5 million will be utilized to repave neighborhood roads and install 157 American with Disabilities curb ramps along the roadways.

“The city appreciates the importance of our repaving program to residents, and we are eager to begin construction on the 2021 projects,” said Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service in an information release. “Improvements to mobility also enhance safe travel in our neighborhoods. Our program is a year-round effort as we continuously evaluate maintenance needs and pavement conditions on arterial and residential streets citywide to determine each resurfacing package.”

2021 CONSTRUCTION LINKS

Shelly & Sands received the contract from the city council through capital funds. The company will mill pavement, overlaying with new asphalt concrete, and completing minor curb replacement. Full-depth pavement repairs will be made on streets where needed.

Part of the project will include removing old parking meters posts in the Downtown area and installing concrete foundations in the University District for the City of Columbus parking kiosks. You will be able to find the new kiosks on High Street and Neil Avenue when they are completed.

The Department of Public Service plans to request funding for another resurfacing project from City Council in the near future.