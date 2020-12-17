City accepts Civilian Review Board work group recommendations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is one step closer to having civilian oversight of the Columbus Division of Police. On Wednesday Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Council President Shannon Hardin accepted the Civilian Review Board Work Group recommendations. The full recommendations and application to be on the CRB can be found on city’s CRB Work Group page.

The Community Safety Advisory Commission recommended a review board. Calls for civilian oversight of police grew louder over the summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment to pave the way for a civilian review board and inspector general. Then on Wednesday the city accepted the work group’s recommendations.

“These recommendations matter. They matter to our neighbors, they matter to the citizens of Columbus and they certainly matter to residents who look like me,” said Mo Wright, President & CEO of Rama Consulting.

The recommendations call for a nine member board which will decide on an inspector general. The members will have staggered three year terms. Mayor Ginther says board members will be volunteers while the inspector general is a paid position. The mayor will appoint members and the appointments must be approved by city council.

“We’re looking for a very diverse group of people with diverse skill sets and a commitment to roll up their sleeves,” Ginther said.

As Ginther as also been pushing for, the working group recommends the board be able to conduct independent investigations and have subpoena powers. Negotiations with the FOP still have to happen before some of those investigative powers can become reality.

“The need to make change and restore that trust could not be more urgent and it is very clearly our pathway forward,” said Erin Synk who serves on both the work group and safety commission.

In addition to investigating things like use of force and other complaints of officer misconduct, recommendations say the board and inspector general would also be looking at some division of police policies and procedures.

“We can support our officers and demand change and reform at the same time and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” said Ginther. “Reform and a CRB with subpoena power and an inspector general are our top priorities. I believe that all of us want the same thing, a safer community. We want our officers to be safer but we also are demanding reform and justice and I believe we can do those things together focusing on what the people are demanding.”

Under the recommendations the inspector general will investigate alleged police misconduct. Then they will present to the civilian review board which should recommend discipline while the police chief and safety director retain ultimate authority, according to the recommendations. Recommendations also call for board members to go through training in certain police tactics and law.