Circleville woman killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash that left a woman dead.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 9:48pm, Tuesday, Kasindra K. Monst, 52, of Circleville, was driving east on U.S. 22, near Clearcreek Township, in a 2004 Ford Explorer when she traveled off the right side of the roadway.  

Trooper say Monst then over corrected the vehicle traveling off the left side of the roadway, where the vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole.  

Monst wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to troopers.  

Monst was taken to Berger Hospital where she died from her injuries.  

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

