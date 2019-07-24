Circleville police seek tips related to 1980 homicide

The Circleville Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the 1980 murder of Vicki L. Koch.

Koch was reported missing by family and friends on Aug. 14, 1980. Her body was found nearly a month later in a remote field in Madison County on Sept. 17, 1980.

Koch had been due for a hometown visit with family members in Sandusky but never arrived, according to police.

Initial information gathered from family and friends was that Koch was last seen about four to five days prior to when she was reported missing when she attended an event with friends in Ross County, according to police.

Family and friends gained access to Koch’s apartment in Lancaster Pike and on Friday, Aug. 15, 1980. Later that same day, her vehicle, a red Chevy Nova. was found parked on East Main Street, about a mile and half from her residence, according to police.

Both Koch’s apartment and her vehicle were processed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Circleville Police Department.

Koch’s homicide remains open and unsolved, Circleville police said.

This case has been submitted to the FBI’s ViCAP, the Violent Offenders Apprehension Program and to the Ohio Attorney Generals website regarding Unsolved Homicides in Ohio, police said.

Police are asking for the public to submit any tips they may have regarding this case.

Anyone with information can submit those tips to the following links below: Ohio Attorney General

Circleville Police Department Major Crimes Tips: majorcrimes@circlevillepolice.com; Dep. Chief Bob Chapman Office at 740-477-8229, Dispatch 740-474-8888 or bchapman@circlevillepolice.com