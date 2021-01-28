Circleville police looking for missing teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department is actively looking for a missing teen.

They say that 13-year old Aerial Draise was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Clark Dr. in Circleville.

Ariel is approximately 4’9″ and 90 pounds with blue eyes and blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and pink/white pants.

Police believe Aerial is in the Circleville, Lancaster, or Chillicothe area and may be with an older male.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Circleville Police at 740-474-8888, Ext. 0.