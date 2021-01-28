Circleville police looking for missing teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Circleville Police Department is actively looking for a missing teen.

They say that 13-year old Aerial Draise was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Clark Dr. in Circleville.

Ariel is approximately 4’9″ and 90 pounds with blue eyes and blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and pink/white pants.

Police believe Aerial is in the Circleville, Lancaster, or Chillicothe area and may be with an older male.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Circleville Police at 740-474-8888, Ext. 0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools