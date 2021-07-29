Cigarette caused fire above Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin

A fire at Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin, Ohio, was caused by a still-lit cigarette butt.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A discarded cigarette caused the fire on the roof of Urban Meyer’s Pint House in the evening of July 26, 2021, say investigators.

The two-alarm fire broke out at approximately 8:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rooftop.

Firefighters began deploying water from the engine truck, while other firefighters entered the building to begin searching for possible victims. The fire was safely put out in under an hour and was contained to the rooftop patio only, according to media release from Washington Township Fire Department.

Washington Township fire investigators said the fire came from inside a trash can on the sixth floor roof-top patio and a cigarette that wasn’t completely out.

Cigarettes should be put out completely before they are thrown away in the trash, the media release said.

