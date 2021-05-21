Cicadae are coming: The do’s and don’ts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–It’s been 17 long years since Brood X cicadas have graced Columbus and the surrounding area.

Our days are numbered though, Ohio Department of natural resources says there have been multiple sightings just this week.

So, what are the do’s and don’ts when it comes to the cicada’s arrival.

Tom Macy with ODNR says these brood 10 cicadas will leave you alone — so you should leave them alone.

He says for the most part this brood won’t cause damage but can in some cases.

From the soft sounds of nature to a symphony of chorusing cicadas.

It will be a familiar sound and sight for some, “It’s fun as a nature observer to see the different cycles of nature so it’s a welcome sight,” said Rob J of Columbus.

And a surprise for others, “I wouldn’t say I’m looking forward to it but I’ll know to watch out for something I haven’t ever seen before!” said Caidyn Bearfield.

Brood X cicadas are now working their way out of the earth after 17 years.

Tom Macy with ODNR says they’ll be found in wooded areas and neighborhoods. He says to let them be.

“We really have no reason to try to spray them with repellents with insecticides or anything like that — that might end up doing more damage to other beneficial insects than good.”

Macy did say the cicadas could cause short-term damage to trees and shrubs during the egg-laying process.

He recommends covering young shrubs or trees with netting to prevent that, especially in local hot spots.

“Westerville, Powell, Dublin areas and sort of West of town out towards West Jeff. Those were sort of the hot spot areas where most of the cicadas were emerging for the Columbus area.”

As for residents, Rob J says he’ll be happy when they go underground yet again so he can enjoy his favorite pastime.

“As a fisherman, it throws the fishing off — the fish are full from eating the cicadas and it goes to zero.”