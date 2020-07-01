Christopher Columbus statue removed from city hall

The Christopher Columbus statue that has stood outside of city hall for decades has been removed.



The statue was taken down overnight and this historic day is impacting both those who wanted to see it removed and those who fought to keep it standing.

“This is a historic day in Columbus regardless of how you feel,” said Don sellers, who were out early getting a tire fixed. He didn’t know he was about to witness history or the emotions he’d feel.

“As black people we feel a certain type of way about the symbol of Christoper Columbus.”

City leaders announced the statue would be removed after calls from the community saying Christopher Columbus is a symbol of racism and not someone who should be glorified.

“I saw years of oppression. He obviously had slaves. But I also saw a guy who I was taught discovered America. Whether that is true or not it is still a statue and still a symbol.”

A symbol to Sellers that he understands, is history to others, like Landa Brunetto. Her father helped make the bolts that secured the statue for decades.

“My father and my grandfather stayed up all night getting the mold, pouring it, cooling it, and bringing it down to install.”

She’s a member of the Piave club who helped get the statue to Columbus and says it’s removal should have been voted on.

“Whatever the nationalities are of the immigrants this is a slap. That’s what this is about. Brotherhood, sisterhood.

That statue was a gift from Genoa Italy to Columbus Ohio and I hope it goes back home. Christopher doesn’t need to stay in America.”



The statue is currently in storage and the Columbus arts council is coming up with a proposal of what can be put in the statues place which will depict the cities diversity and inclusion.