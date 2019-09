COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chris Brown has cancelled a Columbus performance due to illness.

Nationwide Arena and Live Nation Columbus announced the cancellation shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to illness, Chris Brown will not be performing tonight at @NationwideArena. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. — Live Nation Columbus (@livenationcbus) September 25, 2019

Just four hours earlier, Brown tweeted a reminder to fans that he would be in Columbus.