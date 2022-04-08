A meandering upper low over the Great Lakes will keep conditions unseasonably chilly through the weekend, showers developing this afternoon and lingering into Saturday. Some low-topped thunderstorms will bring small hail.

The rain Friday night and Saturday morning will mix with snowflakes, coupled with chilly readings in the 30s in the morning and low 40s in the afternoon–not an ideal start to the weekend. Some sunshine will return Sunday afternoon, mixed with clouds. Temperatures will top out in the crisp low 50s, after a chilly morning near freezing at dawn.

Warmer weather will make it feel more springlike next week. Rain will return Monday, with a lull Tuesday before the weather turns wet again midweek. Highs will rebound to the 60s early in the week, then the low 70s midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, showers p.m. High 49

Tonight: Showers, brisk. Low 33

Saturday: Snow/rain showers, brisk. High 44

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 53 (32)

Monday: Showers, mild. High 65 (39)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m., warmer. High 71 (52)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 73 (56)

Thursday: Morning showers, cloudy. High 65 (57)