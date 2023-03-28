Drier air swept in behind a wave of low pressure that tracked south of Ohio on Monday, bringing sunshine, mixed with afternoon clouds. A chilly northerly flow will hold temperatures to around 50 degrees. An upper-level disturbance will keep clouds in the picture through this evening, with slight risk for a sprinkle.

Skies will gradually clear later tonight, with frost likely, as lows dip into the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid- 50s Wednesday, as winds briefly turn southerly. A cold front will bring clouds and the chance for a shower Wednesday evening.

The latter part of the week looks to be rather mild, with some sunshine on Thursday.

The next chance for widespread rain and will come on Friday with low pressure moving through the Central states, along with breezy conditions. The rain will taper off later on Saturday, with clearing and seasonable weather Sunday.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool. High 50

Tonight: Early clouds, clearing, cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy p.m., late shower. High 53

Thursday: Sunny. High 53 (24)

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 62 (42)

Saturday: Showers, windy, clearing. High 58 (50)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55 (30)