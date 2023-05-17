High pressure will build southeast from Canada, bringing a dry, chilly northerly flow of air and brilliant sunshine.

Warm air will be suppressed by a sharp dip in the jet stream. With clear skies and light winds, a frost advisory is in effect for the northeastern part of the state, including Marion, Morrow and Knox counties. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s, but some colder valleys could see patchy frost.

A noticeable warmup will begin Thursday afternoon, as highs rebound into the seasonable mid-70s, after a chilly start. Skies will be bright and sunny, with a few high clouds later in the day.

A cold front will approach from the west on Friday and trigger some showers later day that will linger on Saturday morning, before sliding off to the east. The remainder of the weeked will be dry, with clearing skies and pleasant weather.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High 68

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 39

Thursday: Bright sun, more seasonable. High 75

Friday: Clouds increase, warmer, showers develop. High 78 (55)

Saturday: Showers early, clouds linger. High 69 (57)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 75 (50)

Monday: Sunny. High 76 (52)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 (51)