Chillicothe officer takes injured bald eagle to Glen Helen Raptor Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County Wildlife officer responded to call about an injured bald eagle earlier this week.

Officer Bob Nelson, received a call for help from a volunteer hunter education instructor to assist an injured bald eagle.

The officer said he could tell the eagle wasn’t fully mature by the brown hairs on its head.

According to wildlife experts, bald eagles mature around four to five years old which is when they transition into a fully white head.

The officer transported the eagle to the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs, where they will monitor its spinal injuries.