COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash early this morning on the east side of Columbus.

A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The status of the drivers and other potential passengers are unknown at this time.

Noe Bixby and East Livingston roads are closed in both directions until the accident can be cleared.

