Child dies from gunshot wound in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Nelsonville Police say a child has died after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at a residence on Walnut Street just before 1 a.m. and began performing CPR on the victim, according to Nelsonville PD. The Athens County CMS and Nelsonville Fire Department arrived and took over treatment to try to save the child.

The child was transported to O’Bleness Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office executed multiple search warrants overnight and continue to investigate the incident.