Child dies from gunshot wound in Athens County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Nelsonville Police say a child has died after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at a residence on Walnut Street just before 1 a.m. and began performing CPR on the victim, according to Nelsonville PD. The Athens County CMS and Nelsonville Fire Department arrived and took over treatment to try to save the child.

The child was transported to O’Bleness Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office executed multiple search warrants overnight and continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss