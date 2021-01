STOCKDALE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 7-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in Stockdale Saturday afternoon.

According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The child was crossing State Route 335 near Sunset Lane when the accident happened.

The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with non-life-threatening injureis.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Portsmouth Post.