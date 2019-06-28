Charges dismissed against man punched by Columbus police officer

Charges filed against the man who was punched by a Columbus Police officer have been dropped, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Jonathan Robinson, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business earlier this month after being punched by Officer AJ Johnson.

The incident began on Stanley Avenue when Jonathan Robinson’s brothers, Derryle and Derrick, say they heard what sounded like gunshots and brought the kids into the house.

Moments later, they say officers were at their door and ordered them to get out.

The brothers say they complied, and Jonathan’s wife — seen in the video holding two toddlers — got permission from police to get the other children from the home.

“She starts to come across the street [and] the officer with his hand on his trigger approaches her, and is trying to tell her what to do,” said Jonathan Robinson.

Robinson says he ran up and questioned the officer who stopped his wife, to see what was going on.

Robinson says Officer Johnson, also known as the dancing cop, approached him.

“The only reason why I looked his way is because he touched me,” Robinson said. “As soon as his hand was gone I put my direction back to the officer I was actually talking to. And the next thing I know I’m getting punched.

Columbus police released a statement on Facebook following the incident.