Charges against Fredericka Wagner dismissed in Pike County murders

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a woman accused of lying to a grand jury during an investigation into the fatal shootings of eight people.

A judge in Ohio agreed Wednesday to dismiss obstruction and perjury charges without prejudice against 77-year-old Fredericka Wagner.

Fredericka Wagner mug

Wagner’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016. All four have pleaded not guilty.

A state prosecutor says investigators continue their work and still could refile charges against Wagner.

Her attorney told the judge she has maintained her innocence and denied any involvement.

Prosecutors had said Fredericka Wagner lied to investigators after they found two bulletproof vests at her home.

Fredericka Wagner’s attorney Jim Owen had previously argued that the case against Fredericka Wagner should be dismissed because she bought the vests after the killings to protect her family and that she initially didn’t remember where she got them online.

Fredericka Wagner is the mother of George “Billy” Wagner III and is the grandmother of George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.