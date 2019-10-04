Championship trophy visits Central Ohio, OSU game this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy made its annual visit to the NBC4 studios. You can visit it, look at it, and take a photo with it, but DO NOT TOUCH IT! You can find it at the Walmart at 1693 Stringtown Road in Grove City from noon until 2 pm or 50 E. Schrock Road in Westerville from 3 to 5 pm.

“Over a calendar year we’ll make 125 stops,” Trophy Manager Ray Mallook said. “We’ll go to a different marquis game every weekend during the season. During the week we’ll do one or two appearances at different locations around the country.”

The visit is a big deal when you consider the delicateness and value of this piece of artwork. The creators and the CFPNC will not talk about the value. Instead, they say it is priceless. According to the CFPNC website, it was handcrafted by art foundry Polich Tallix. You can watch them working with different materials on the group’s website.

The trophy took three months to create using metal casting and finishing techniques. The ingredients include 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel. It stands 26 and a half inches tall with a base that stands 1 foot high and weighs about 55 pounds. It is tall, tough, and not fragile in any way.

“As a trophy manager it’s good to have a sturdy trophy after taking a crystal ball around for 15 years,” Mallook said with a laugh.

The trophy was designed by Michael Gericke and his team at Pentagram Design, according to the Polich Tallix blog. The San Francisco 49ers website hosts a behind the scenes video about Pentagram’s creation of the trophy.

This is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff. There have been three teams to win it: Clemson in 2016 and 2018, Alabama in 2015 and 2017, and the inaugural recipient The Ohio State University in 2014.