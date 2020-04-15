Chalk art murals show gratitude to healthcare workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is working with four chalk artists to communicate messages of gratitude and inspiration to healthcare workers on the west side wall of the Medical Center parking garage.

The artwork will be displayed on the wall of the 12th Avenue Garage, which runs between John Herrick Drive near the bus depot to the staff entrance of the hospital on 12th Avenue. It’s an area where several hospital staff members walk to go in and out of the building where they’re desperately needed and now they have something to look at as they walk in and out.



“It’s tough for people but seeing the little things like this when you walk outside, it makes a difference,” said Wes Serafin, who works at the Wexner Medical Center.

I’m always amazed with how artist go from a blank canvas to creating beautiful artwork. Here’s another glimpse at the chalk murals pic.twitter.com/RMBUeLLShz — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) April 15, 2020

With every stroke of chalk, Serafin believes these artists remind us that we all have a purpose during this pandemic.

“It’s just the spirit of the community, and how everyone is coming together to do their part,” Serafin said. “Sometimes it’s those little things you don’t notice and in times like these it’s the little things you do notice. You walk around now and I see murals like this and I walk to the front of the hospital and I see balloons outside. It’s those small things that really matter to all of us so it’s awesome.”



Four artists, Rhonda Bartoe, Jan Solari, Sheryl Lazenby and Kellyn Donnelly, started working at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Art has always been a way to give to the community and to make a statement and so that’s where we come in,” Lazenby said. “We try to brave the elements and do our work and to serve as well.”



They are equipped with masks and are spaced out to practice proper social distancing, which is not typical of how they usually work. Each artist focuses on different themes to represent different workers.

Relentless: represents the food service and custodians

Smart: represents the researchers in the lab

Compassionate: is for our doctors and nurses

Buckeye: Spirit ties it all together



“Thank you from the bottom of all of our hearts,” Lazenby said. “We know that it’s been difficult and that you’ve been giving up a lot with your families and everybody knows what you’ve given up to be here for us and take care of us so thank you.”



The artists will return Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to continue to work on the murals.