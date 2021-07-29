Central Ohio woman worried after 5-year-old daughter’s social security card stolen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is worried about her daughter’s future, after the 5-year-old’s social security card was stolen.

Sky Factor is a single mom to 5-year-old Lilah, and like a lot of Central Ohioans during the pandemic, was looking forward to receiving a financial boost.

“I went to file for my ‘nonfilers’ for last year to get the stimulus checks, and it said that she had already been claimed,” said Factor.

That’s when Factor realized Lilah’s social security card had been stolen, and somebody used her number to file taxes. Factor immediately called Reynoldsburg Police to file a report. Then, the social security administration, who issued a replacement card. But since then, said she still hasn’t been able to do anything.

“I haven’t heard anything,” said Factor. “I haven’t been able to file taxes. It’s literally just been a waiting game.”

And as she waits for help, Factor worries about what this could mean for Lilah’s future.

“I have no idea what somebody could do with that information,” Factor said. “So, I don’t want something to happen to her, and her have to deal with the consequences of it later on.”

I reached out to the IRS, and a representative tells me that Factor needs to submit a tax-related identity theft form. Factor said she already did.

“There was a decent amount of IRS paperwork that I had to do.”

So, I called Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, and asked him what could be done.

“If there’s a way to make the IRS or the Social Security Administration and the federal government more responsive, I hope you’ll share that with me, as well as your viewers,” said Yost. “I would suggest that she call our office and talk to our constituent services people. Sometimes, we can open a door that seems to be difficult.”

But the Attorney General said there is something that all parents can do now, to avoid ending up in the same situation.

“Do a freeze with the credit agencies on your child’s account,” said Yost. “I mean, look, your 8-year-old, your 14-year-old doesn’t need a line of credit. They don’t need to buy a house or a car. And so, freezing it just is a peace of mind,” said Yost. “So that nobody can use that information, even if they get it.”

The Attorney General said you can request a freeze on the same day you get your child’s social security number. Additionally, he says you should also protect your child’s personal information the same way you would protect yours — by keeping your documents in a safe place, and not sharing that information with just anyone.