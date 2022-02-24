COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was around 10 p.m. Wednesday and Daryna Zaitseva was watching the news as the Russian invasion of her home country began.

It was around 5 a.m. in Ukraine, and Zaitseva, a junior at Capital University, decided to call her mom.

“I was like, you have to get out of there because it seems so bad,” Zaitseva said.

Her family lives in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. Over the past eight years she said they heard explosions and violence in the distance before, but they could tell this was different — it was closer.

She said she was especially worried about her mom because she’d spent the past several years volunteering supporting the Ukrainian troops.

“Everybody has been pretty much woken up to explosions, missiles flying and all that stuff. The most peaceful cities in Ukraine have been woken up to this, not just Mariupol and that’s what’s scary,” said Zaitseva. “I told my mom you should go to the western part of Ukraine, that’s the safest place. And then after seeing the news, I realized nowhere is safe.”

Still, her family thought somewhere in the western part of the country would be safer, she said. Her parents, younger brother, grandparents and other family members got on the road as soon as they could.

Zaitseva said what would have normally been a ten hour drive took twenty hours. Some of her friends are still in Mariupol.

“So many of my friends text me, ‘We cannot sleep, we’re so worried, we’re afraid we’re going to get bombed. I’m afraid I’m going to close my eyes and won’t wake up anymore,'” she said.

Zaitseva said she is sharing her family’s story because she wants to make sure people are aware of what Ukrainians are going through. She also said they still have hope.

“I refuse to believe Ukraine is going to give in, and I refuse to believe Russia is going to take over,” she said. “We just want to be an independent sovereign country without being invaded. We just want to be peaceful in our country, in our own land.”