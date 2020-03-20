Central Ohio residents deal with flooding aftermath

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many throughout Central Ohio were shocked to look outside their windows and see their cars and homes flooded.

The Colonial Village Apartments in east Columbus got hit hard with many waking up to water in the hallways and living rooms. Nicole Rogan was one of those whose home is flooded.

“It’s just ridiculous and I have no where to go,” Rogan said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Kiki Arrington said he woke up and looked out his window and couldn’t believe his eyes Friday morning.

‘That red car was completely covered over the roof. That car was covered. You couldn’t see the headlights or the front piece,” Arrington said.

Many are praying the American Red Cross comes and helps them out. Dequise Jackson drove around in his truck making sure his neighbors were okay.

“It hurt my heart honestly,” Jackson said. “If I had the money to give everybody to go to my hotel room I would. I’ve got six kids so my main concern is them right now,”

Neighbors said they’re all watching out for each other as more rain is expected to come in the next few hours.

“People got kids. People got families,” Rogan said. “I want us to work it out together, figure out how we are going to get this stuff situated.”