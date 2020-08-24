Central Ohio organization provides voting resources to people with disabilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As election day comes closer, one central Ohio organization is putting a focus on people with disabilities and resources available to them.

The Center for Disabilities will be holding a webinar Tuesday to discuss accessible voting for those who need extra assistance. Carla Waring, a coordinator at Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), will host the webinar once a month leading up to the election and will be joined by Ohio Secretary of State staff members.

Each participant in the webinar will create their own election plan to make things easier on election day. Some things that will be covered include location, voting by mail and assistance to voting.

Organizers say they want to make sure their attendees know every option that is available to them.

“As we become more connected to the elected officials, our issues become more important as well,” said Shari Veleba, information and referral specialist at the Center for Disability Empowerment (CDE).

Also participating to discuss voter’s rights are Jen Miller, executive director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, Maggie Scotece, staff attorney at Disability Rights Ohio, and Shari Veleba, CDE information and referral specialist.

One thing the Ohio League of Women Voters will be covering is how to vote if someone ends up in the hospital. The organization will discuss their own services and the best way they can be reached.

Registration is required and individuals interested in attending this online event can register here.

After registering, individuals will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information, call CDE at 614-575-8055 or email cwaring@disabilityempowerment.net to request the registration link.

Part two of the series continues Tuesday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on candidates and issues.