Central Ohio neighborhoods set up teddy bear scavenger hunts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been a few days since the “stay at home” order was issued by Ohio Goveror Mike DeWine. It has also been a change of pace for a lot of children who have been out of school for almost two weeks.



“I saw it on a Facebook group, which was really exciting and something to look forward to,” said Ashlee Lawson, a mother of two. “We set up our bears this morning and had a lot of fun doing that!”

Its a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood looking for teddy bears. Jenny Luna, another mom of two and a healthcare professional, also loved the idea.

“I thought it was a great idea!” she said. “I mean the only thing you really can do is go out for a walk or run and it makes it interesting for the kids because sometimes they get a little bored.”

This small activity is giving children something to look forward to and its happening all over Central Ohio. Neighborhoods in Upper Arlington, Hilliard and Whitehall have their own versions of scavenger hunts with some including drawings in the windows or words of encouragement.

“It’s stressful for one and you’re worried about the health of your children, the health of ourselves and everyone around us,” Luna said. “But at the same time it’s making us slow down a little and just embrace the little things making the day-to-day things more fun like for example the walk today was a lot of fun for my kids to go on a scavenger hunt.”

“There are a lot of things going on in the world that you can get sad about,” Lawson said. “But I think it has brought our family together and our neighbors are doing sidewalk chalk and all sorts of great community outreach, which I think is really special and will be a memorable part of all of this to come.”