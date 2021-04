CINCINNATI (WCMH)-- The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum opens the doors to the team's rich history on non-game days from 10 AM to 5 PM April through September.

You will find everything you ever wanted to know about Major League Baseball's first professional baseball team. Currently, you can explore America's pastime by visiting the "Pursuit of a Dream" exhibit. This explores the Negro League through the integration of baseball, and the symbolism of the fabled Big Red Machine.