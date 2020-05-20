Central Ohio family tries to return precious photos found in attic

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- Aaliyah Wachenschwanz and her fiance Deonjae Thacker were cleaning out their attic last week when they found more than a dozen family photos. Now, they are on a mission to find out who these people are and return the pictures to a living relative.

“If it were my family, if someone found anything like this from my family, I would really want someone to reach out,” said Wachenschwanz.

Based on the few clues the photos have given the couple, they believe they are from the 1920s and 1930s and two names have been found, including Virginia Tooley. Wachenschwanz has since learned Tooley’s family has roots in Marion, Ohio and she died in 1999.

“I was only two years old,” said Wachenschwanz. “Sometimes I wish she would have known this stuff was here when she was alive but I really hope that I find her family.”

Her family has proved to be more difficult to learn about. Wachenschwanz says they are still searching for any living relatives.

“My family is small and I honestly don’t have photos like these,” said Wachenschwanz. “It would definitely be really nice and I want their family to get all of this.”

Wachenschwanz has turned to social media to help her solve this mystery. She says the search has been a nice project for not only herself, but many other people stuck at home during this lock down.

“This one woman posted on one of the comments this is so exciting and such a mystery,” said Wachenschwanz. “She said I’m going to try and help you, so I think not just for me but everyone who’s been trying to help me and looking, it’s been really fun.”

The search continues for the family of the people seen in the photos, but Wachenschwanz and Thacker are excited to keep looking.

“I’m just blessed to say that we found it because I kind of feel like it was meant to be,” she said. “Since I found it, it’s meant to be. We’re destined to find this family.”