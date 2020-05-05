Central Ohio events and activities are now cancelled because of pandemic

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Several concerts and festivals were scheduled to be held at Legend Valley in Thornville this summer.

Steve Trickle, the venue’s owner, said he worked with the organizers of those events, and together, they decided to cancel all concerts and festivals through August for the sake of protecting patrons.

“I never dreamed or planned for something like this,” said Trickle. “This is devastating.”

Trickle estimated his financial loss would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lost Lands Music Festival, his venue’s largest annual event, is set brought 40,000 to 50,000 fans like in past years.

Lost Lands is scheduled for September and Trickle is worried that it may also get cancelled.

“Every day that goes by, I’m less hopeful,” he said. “If you had asked me three weeks ago or four weeks ago, I’d have been like ‘yeah, I still think it’s going to happen,’ but with every day that goes by, I’m not too sure.”

Community leaders are making decisions regarding summer events and activities. Last week, Hilliard officials decided to keep the city’s swimming pools closed for the summer. In Grandview Heights, the city’s municipal pool will also stay closed.

“We think social distancing is going to be with us for a while and that whole idea is incompatible, unfortunately, with a normal pool operation for our public pool,” said Grandview Heights Mayor Greta Kearns.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said the city is waiting on guidance from the Ohio Department of Health on when swimming pools can be reopened.