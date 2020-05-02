Central Ohio couple working on frontlines cancel wedding, receive message from OSU football legends

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with quarterback Cardale Jones #12 after their 59-0 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Robert Wanner and Alexa Welch were prepared for a busy start to 2020 with their wedding date set for the last Saturday in April.

It’s still been a hectic four months for the engaged couple, but not at all in the way they expected as both Wanner and Welch are working on the frontlines at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. So, instead of wedding dress fittings and RSVP’s, the couple’s focus has been on PPE and COVID-19.

“We’re pretty busy,” Wanner said. “At the end of the day, it’s what we signed up for.”

Still, the couples’ families didn’t want the day to go by unnoticed.

“Family and friends got a lot put together for us, so we’re very thankful,” said Wanner. “They did a big video for us and surprised us on Zoom with a good 30 to 40 people.”

Welch said people even delivered food to help them celebrate the day that would’ve been their wedding.

“It was so touching and I told [Robert] that I have never felt so loved!” added Welch. “So many people reached out and dropped off cookies and did Door Dash and made us feel so loved with everything going on.”

But the videos of well-wishes didn’t end there. Some crafty cousins recruited a couple virtual guests to make it a day Wanner and Welch will never forget. The cousins first got former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer and his wife Shelley to send a personal message to the soon-to-be-weds.

“Alex and Robert – the future Mr. and Mrs. Wanner, I understand that you were all set to have your wedding on April 25th, but you’re going to have to reschedule due to the virus and the lockdown,” Meyer said in the video. “Wish you well and this too shall pass. Soon you guys will get married and have a great life. Go Bucks!”

Welch and Wanner were over the moon.

“Did he just say my name!?” Welch said she yelled. “I was like ‘They are actually talking to me, us!’”

The couple’s family had one more surprise up their sleeves — a second video message from Ohio State national champion quarterback Cardale Jones.

“First and foremost, I just want to say congrats on your engagement,” Jones said in the video. “I’m sorry that the original wedding date didn’t work out, but hey, everything happens for a reason. I just want to personally thank you guys for being on the front line of this COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully everything can get behind us sooner rather than later so you guys can officially get married. So, I’ll be expecting an invitation! And Go Bucks!”

The couple is now hoping to have their spring wedding in July if it’s safe to do so.

“We hope July is ready for us because it just went to another level with all of this going on,” Welch said. “It’s going to be a heck of a party one way or another.”