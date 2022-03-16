COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the federal government prepares to send more defense supplies to Ukraine, some central Ohioans are doing what they can to help, raising awareness and money in several different ways.

One of those Ohioans has started raising money through her baking.

Masha Downing’s effort started about a week ago and she has already exceeded her $1,000 goal.

Downing is the owner and baker of Pechka Bakery, and she is doing the fundraising on top of her full-time job.

Pechka Bakery started near the end of 2020. Usually, Downing fulfills a few orders a week for Eastern European sweets, but her fundraising for Ukraine has her doing much more.

For the month of March, all of the cookie proceeds are going to humanitarian efforts helping Ukrainians.

With close ties to the region, Downing said she felt the need to help.

“Obviously a lot is going on in the world,” she said. “I have family from both Ukraine and Russia and honestly, that’s not a unique thing, not at all. Russian language is kind of a unifier, lots of Ukrainians also speak Russian and with everything going on, I wanted to do something.

So far, Pechka Bakery has raised nearly $1,200.