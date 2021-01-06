Central Ohio Baby Box provides help to new mothers in crisis

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the BST&G Fire Department in Sunbury as a means to prevent unlawful infant abandonment.

This is only the fourth Baby Box in Ohio allowing new parents to safely surrender their infants if they are unable to care for the child.

The central Ohio Baby Box is located at the BST&G Fire Department, 350 W. Cherry St. in Sunbury. Other Ohio locations are in Hicksville, Van Wert, and Defiance.

Under the Safe Haven Law, a mother in crisis can anonymously surrender her newborn inside the Baby Box, which activates a silent alarm and notifies medical staff to secure the newborn.

The Safe Haven organization says 10 babies have been surrendered safely since the boxes were first installed nationwide in 2016; nearly 100 surrenders resulted from calls to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes hotline.

New parents can call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-99BABY1 to speak to a trained professional as they consider surrendering their baby.