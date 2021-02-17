Central Ohio area Lenten fish fries, locations, and times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– For the second year in a row, the pandemic is changing the way area Catholic Churches recognize the Lenten season. This year, a lot of churches have canceled their fish fries.

There are plenty of other Columbus locations that have found a way to move forward and keep the seasonal tradition going. The Columbus Diocese has a detailed explanation online about how and why some events were unable to be scheduled and the list below was able to make it happen.

North Columbus fish fries

OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH

1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus

Sundays, 2/14, 3/14, 3/28, 1-3 p.m.

Italian dinners

Curbside pickup only

ST. ANDREW CHURCH

1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington

Fridays, 2/26, 3/5-3/26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pre-order and pickup only

ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH

10700 Liberty Road, Powell

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

Takeout only

ST. MICHAEL CHURCH

5750 N. High St., Worthington

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION

6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany (Ministry Center)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Carryout only

East Columbus fish fries

ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH

600 Hill Road N., Pickerington (Activity Center)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout only

ST. CATHARINE CHURCH

500 S. Gould Road, Columbus

Fridays, 2/19-3/19, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. MATTHEW CHURCH

807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Drive-thru and carryout only

ST. PIUS X CHURCH

1051 S. Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg

(New Parish Center)

Fridays, 2/19, 3/5, 3/19, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

West Columbus fish fries

ST. CECILIA CHURCH

434 Norton Road, Columbus

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7:30 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR CHURCH

4131 Clime Road, Columbus (West Entrance)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

To go only

Outside of Columbus fish fries

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH

670 W. Main St., Plain City

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5:30-8 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. MARY CHURCH

66 E. William St., Delaware (Commons)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. MARY CHURCH

K of C Hall, 1232 E. Center St., Marion

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7:30 p.m.

Carryout only

NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

1 Green Wave Drive, Newark

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.

Drive-thru or carryout only

ST. LUKE CHURCH

7 W. Rambo St., Danville (Community Center)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH

206 E. Chestnut St., Mount Vernon (School)

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7 p.m.

Carryout only

CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY

1835 Dover-Zoar Road, Bolivar

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

SACRED HEART CHURCH

39 Burt Ave., Coshocton

Friday, 3/26, 5-6:30 p.m.

To-go meals only

SACRED HEART CHURCH

777 3rd St. N.E., New Philadelphia

(Tuscarawas Central Catholic Jr./Sr. High School)

Fridays 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL

570 Parsons Ave, Chillicothe

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

ST. PETER IN CHAINS

2167 Lick Run Lyra Road, Wheelersburg

Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.

Curbside pickup, takeout only

ST. MARY AND HOLY REDEEMER

(Portsmouth parishes)

1518 Gallia St., Portsmouth (K of C Hall)

Wednesday 2/17, Fridays 2/19-3/26, 5-8 p.m.

Dine-in or carryout