Central Ohio area Lenten fish fries, locations, and times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– For the second year in a row, the pandemic is changing the way area Catholic Churches recognize the Lenten season. This year, a lot of churches have canceled their fish fries.
There are plenty of other Columbus locations that have found a way to move forward and keep the seasonal tradition going. The Columbus Diocese has a detailed explanation online about how and why some events were unable to be scheduled and the list below was able to make it happen.
North Columbus fish fries
OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH
1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus
Sundays, 2/14, 3/14, 3/28, 1-3 p.m.
Italian dinners
Curbside pickup only
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington
Fridays, 2/26, 3/5-3/26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Pre-order and pickup only
ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Road, Powell
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
Takeout only
ST. MICHAEL CHURCH
5750 N. High St., Worthington
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany (Ministry Center)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Carryout only
East Columbus fish fries
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH
600 Hill Road N., Pickerington (Activity Center)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout only
ST. CATHARINE CHURCH
500 S. Gould Road, Columbus
Fridays, 2/19-3/19, 5-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. MATTHEW CHURCH
807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Drive-thru and carryout only
ST. PIUS X CHURCH
1051 S. Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg
(New Parish Center)
Fridays, 2/19, 3/5, 3/19, 5-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
West Columbus fish fries
ST. CECILIA CHURCH
434 Norton Road, Columbus
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7:30 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR CHURCH
4131 Clime Road, Columbus (West Entrance)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
To go only
Outside of Columbus fish fries
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
670 W. Main St., Plain City
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5:30-8 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. MARY CHURCH
66 E. William St., Delaware (Commons)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. MARY CHURCH
K of C Hall, 1232 E. Center St., Marion
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7:30 p.m.
Carryout only
NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
1 Green Wave Drive, Newark
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.
Drive-thru or carryout only
ST. LUKE CHURCH
7 W. Rambo St., Danville (Community Center)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH
206 E. Chestnut St., Mount Vernon (School)
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Carryout only
CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
1835 Dover-Zoar Road, Bolivar
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
SACRED HEART CHURCH
39 Burt Ave., Coshocton
Friday, 3/26, 5-6:30 p.m.
To-go meals only
SACRED HEART CHURCH
777 3rd St. N.E., New Philadelphia
(Tuscarawas Central Catholic Jr./Sr. High School)
Fridays 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL
570 Parsons Ave, Chillicothe
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 4-7 p.m.
Drive-thru only
ST. PETER IN CHAINS
2167 Lick Run Lyra Road, Wheelersburg
Fridays, 2/19-3/26, 5-7 p.m.
Curbside pickup, takeout only
ST. MARY AND HOLY REDEEMER
(Portsmouth parishes)
1518 Gallia St., Portsmouth (K of C Hall)
Wednesday 2/17, Fridays 2/19-3/26, 5-8 p.m.
Dine-in or carryout