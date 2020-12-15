Celebrate One: Infant mortality rate lower in Franklin County but more work to do

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The infant mortality rate in Franklin County has been reduced, but not for all groups of people, according to Celebrate One.

“We know that we need to do more, our babies, mothers, and families deserve more and throughout the next several years we have some challenging but not impossible work, and we know that we’re going to be successful, says CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Tim Robinson.

According to the organization, the county reported one of the lowest numbers of sleep-related deaths in recent years, but the group is still working to address the racial disparities in infant mortality rates.

Celebrate One says its working on a new program called Healthy People 2030 and its goal is to lower infant deaths to 5 per 1,000 live births.

Celebrate One was founded in 2014 to address the increase of infant mortality in Franklin County and celebrates its five-year anniversary.