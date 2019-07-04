Cedar Point makes surprise 235-acre expansion with purchase of nearby Sawmill Creek Resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point just keeps on growing.

Cedar Fair — the park’s parent company — has purchased the Sawmill Creek Resort, which sits just off Cleveland Road a few miles away from Cedar Point.

Renovation plans are already underway with Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman saying the company will upgrade and modernize Sawmill Creek’s 236 guest rooms, resort facilities and infrastructure.

The improvements are expected to be complete in the next two years.

“Sawmill Creek spans a total of 235 acres, including 28 acres of premium Lake Erie waterfront with a marina, a half-mile beach and 50 acres of undeveloped land,” Cedar Fair officials said in a press release. “Amenities at the resort include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants, a conference center, an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed golf course and club, and The Shops at Sawmill Creek.”

With the inclusion of the rooms at Sawmill Creek Resort, Cedar Fair will operate more than 2,300 hotel rooms companywide.

“In addition to golf and swimming, guests can choose from a variety of on and off-premise activities ranging from watersport rentals and fishing charters, to a sunset cruise on the legendary Sawmill Explorer.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.