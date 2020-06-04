Cedar Fair CEO releases statement about Ohio amusement parks’ reopening status

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced many facilities will reopen next week, but amusement parks such as Cedar Point and Kings Island were not included.

Despite that, HB 665 was adopted in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. The amendment provides for the immediate reopening of Ohio amusement parks and water parks.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company CEO Richard Zimmerman released the following statement.

Cedar Fair fully supports the amendment to HB 665 that was adopted today in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. The amendment provides for the immediate re-opening of Ohio amusement parks and water parks. We fully anticipate and expect having the same opportunity granted to other businesses in Ohio to operate our business in a safe and manageable environment. As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. The protocols we have developed to reopen our parks are in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Erie County and Warren County Health Departments, medical professionals, Ohio’s Development Services Agency (DSA) and industry best practices. They are specifically responsive to the COVID-19 crisis. Our capacity controlled, family friendly properties at Cedar Point and Kings Island, coupled with the operational expertise of our seasoned park professionals who work there, provides for an environment where predictable observance and enforcement of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols can be achieved. This legislation not only benefits Cedar Point, Kings Island, and their guests, but also the economic viability of the local citizenry and surrounding Ohio communities. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal guests to Ohio’s treasured amusement parks, which have brought fun and happiness to generations of families. Richard Zimmerman, CEO Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Zimmerman did not give an exact date for when the parks will reopen.

Two months ago, Cedar Fair announced 2020 season passes would be extended through 2021 due to the coronavirus.