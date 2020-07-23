Experts offer safety tips after surge in backyard pools during pandemic

According to the CDC, every day in the U.S. about ten people die from unintentional drowning, of those two are children 14 and under.

Many with kids and a backyard have invested in some kind of inflatable pool this summer.

“I went online and the first thing that happened that was interesting was you couldn’t find a pool because everyone was buying a pool,” noted Janise Turso, a mom of two.

With community pools closed because of Covid-19, parents had to get creative. But this also means a lot of children who normally wouldn’t be swimming, now are.

“Even with little ones it only takes a foot of water or so,” explained Brad Hansen, GM at Safe Splash Swim School. “You know most drownings are fast and silent.”

That is every parents worst nightmare. But it is something that can be prevented and according to Hansen, starting kids around six months old, could safe their life. “Starting kids that young allows them to respect and love the water instead of fear it.”

Andy and Janise Turso have two kids and even though they’ve had swimming lessons, they always take extra precautions

“We never leave even Anna in the pool by herself,” explained Janise Turso. “We’re always making sure we’re here in the backyard.”

But if you can’t get your child a lesson or maybe you don’t feel comfortable taking them, Hansen has some tips for parents that will also help prevent drownings from even happening.

Teach them how to float in the water. Teach them how to blow bubbles. Both of these can also be done in a full bathtub. Learning how to bob.

And one major thing Hansen wants to remind parents is that floaties are not always the answer. “People think if they put a flotation device on their child they don’t have to watch them as much when kids wear floaties and can’t swim they make riskier decisions and tend to put themselves in dangerous spot.”

He also wants to remind parents that children may play games that are really disguised as something that could be life-threatening. The two that are always an issue are contests to hold your breath and dunking contests.

So as we head into the hot months of summer, here is some advice from parents like the Torsos.

“The important thing is even if you look away for a second something can happen so make it a family event.”

Hansen says they have had a lot of new students in for lessons because families are getting these backyard pools or maybe taking a road trip to a lake or a family members house with a pool.

As for Covid-19 precautions, Hansen says they spray down all the equipment after every use. Each instructor wears a clear face shield in the water. He also says that chlorine helps to kill the virus itself and its not proven that Covid-19 even spreads in water.