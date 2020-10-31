CD 102.5 goes off air beginning November 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – CD 102.5 says it will be officially off air beginning November 1.

“Recently, we were unable to reach an agreement with the owner of the FCC License, and at 12:01 a.m. on November 1st, CD102.5 will leave the FM airwaves. Make no mistake: we plan to move forward and continue broadcasting in the digital realm,” posted on CD 102.5’s social media page.

The station says it will continue to support the arts community and non-profits in Columbus. The CD 1025 For Kids will continue to operate as well.

Listeners can tune in here.