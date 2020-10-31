CD 102.5 goes off air beginning November 1

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – CD 102.5 says it will be officially off air beginning November 1.

“Recently, we were unable to reach an agreement with the owner of the FCC License, and at 12:01 a.m. on November 1st, CD102.5 will leave the FM airwaves. Make no mistake: we plan to move forward and continue broadcasting in the digital realm,” posted on CD 102.5’s social media page.

The station says it will continue to support the arts community and non-profits in Columbus. The CD 1025 For Kids will continue to operate as well.

Listeners can tune in here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools