CCS union president voices COVID-19 concerns as students move back to classrooms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week, Columbus Public Schools announced a plan to return to a blended learning model on Feb. 1.

However, with the COVID-19 vaccine still in short supply, the union representing staff members is wondering if the move is happening too soon.

In just two weeks, some Columbus City Schools students will be back in the classroom for the first time in nearly a year.

Select groups of students, including all pre-K through third grade students, will move to a blended learning model. The following week, on Feb. 8, fourth and fifth graders will shift to blended learning as well.

Unless they have complex needs, students in grades sixth through 12 will remain in remote learning due to a shortage of bus drivers and capacity issues due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Columbus Education Association is the union that represents more than 4,000 teachers and staff members in the district.

Even though they negotiated an agreement of health and safety protocols with the district before the start of the year, CEA President John Coneglio said he’s concerned that teachers will still be at risk.

With teachers eligible to get vaccinated on the same day blended learning will start, he wonders if the transition is happening a little too soon.

“Our teachers are dying to be in front of our kids,” Coneglio said. “They want to be in the classroom. However, there is apprehension among teachers about catching COVID and being out and you can’t blame them for that. You can’t blame them for being worried about catching COVID.”

The district said it will be following all of the best practices when blended learning starts.