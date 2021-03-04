$75K bond for Columbus City Schools employee facing child porn charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus City School employee facing a child pornography charge appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday where a judge ordered his bond set at $75,000.

He was also ordered to stay away from children, and not to use the internet.

The prosecutor asked for McCammon’s bond to be set high “due to the serious nature of the charge,” however McCammon’s attorney argued that his client was not a flight risk: he has been married for 30 years and received an honorable discharge after serving a stint in the military.

Michael McCammon, 57, of Dublin, was denied bond on Monday after being arrested on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Court records state that in January he shared a pornographic image of two girls during an online conversation.

McCammon works as a controller in the central office and has been employed by the district since 2006. A district representative said he has been placed on leave pending further investigation.

He is being held at the Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike.