CCS asks for community input on Facilities ‘Master Plan’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Columbus City Schools is asking for the community’s help when it comes to shaping what school buildings and classrooms will look like in the next decade.

It’s creating the framework for its “Facility Master Plan”.

Every few years the districts look at what the buildings need, maybe a new roof or air ventilation system. The last time that was done in 2016 and focused on making repairs. This new facility master plan is aimed at future education needs like technology and different learning environments.

“Equity is a tool to get to equality so this idea that we give people and things the resources they need to get to the level equality so as we embark on this master planning process that will be top of mind,” said School Board President Jennifer Adair. She introduced the Facility Master Plan idea during the district’s Virtual Family Engagement session Thursday night.

The plan is all about re-imagining spaces.

“We talked a little bit about outdoor learning we talked about robotics let’s say every elementary and middle school needs a robotics lab and high schools so maybe that’s a piece of the program,” said Robin Randall with Legat Architects. She’s part of the vision-making process.

The district is asking parents, students, teachers, and community members to fill out surveys, but also attend regional meetings this month to brainstorm. What changes do they want?

Parents in the virtual chat on Zoom made suggestions with the pandemic in mind, like more spacious social areas, outdoor learning, air quality, and ventilation concerns.

“We also want to know their priorities about arts and music and science and what do you want for your child — in this critical time in history where we’re switching to the 21st century and all of its technology and innovation,” said school board member Carol Beckerle.

This Spring will focus on information gathering on buildings and collecting surveys from parents.

They will look at potential designs.

Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon says this will take years to create, and now is the time to make your voice heard.

“Tell your friends [to] tell your neighbors Columbus City Schools is building a system where students can codesign their education experience in order to do that we need your voice of what these buildings in the future of these buildings I’ll possibly look like.”

The district says this survey is for community members too. They’re asking people to fill those out and attend meetings to with those building blocks.

