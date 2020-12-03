CCAD hosts annual holiday art fair virtually

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD) has hosted an annual holiday art fair & marketplace for more than 50 years. The event features hand-crafted and unique gifts designed by students and alumni. All of the proceeds go directly to support the individual artists. The CCAD 2020 Art Fair & Marketplace will now be held virtually due to the pandemic.

“It’s a really great opportunity to buy things but also just engage with the artists community,” said Jordan Bell, Assistant Director of Career Services at CCAD.

The event has been a community favorite for local shoppers since the 1960’s.

“The December fair is a great gift-giving opportunity because you can really find that thing that you can’t find in the stores,” said Bell.

In previous years, the art fair took place inside the Crane Center, located on CCAD’s campus. Student artists, designers, and makers would display a variety of items to sell while interacting with hundreds of customers.

“Paintings, and prints to ceramics and glasswork, jewelry, there’s a lot of great ornaments, you name it, it’s there,” added Bell.

The 2020 virtual art fair features 60 students and alumni. Casey Goicoechea designs and creates hand-crafted jewelry from clay.

“I’ve always described it as a grown-up playdoh, it’s so fun,” said Casey Goicoechea, a senior at CCAD.

Her earrings debuted at the 2019 holiday art fair.

“The first time I was out showing people my product in-person, meeting a bunch of new customers, so it was really nice,” said Goicoechea.

Now, she hopes to engage a new customer base virtually.

“Possibly, get into a local store, that’s always been a really cool dream of mine,” said Goicoechea.

After attending last year’s holiday art fair as a student customer, Collin Williams looks forward to showcasing a variety of his work online this year.

“Tables, booths, people chatting, it was so lively and wonderful,” said Collin Williams, a sophomore at CCAD.

“Illustration, I work with clay, I create stationery, stickers,” Williams said.

The virtual event takes place Dec. 4-6. Organizers hope to create a memorable holiday shopping experience for customers nationwide.

“There’s a lot of great, creative talent here, and people are always surprised when they come to campus and discover that, and now they can do that on-line from anywhere,” said Bell.

For more information on the event and the artists featured, visit www.ccad.edu/experience-art/art-fair