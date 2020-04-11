CBJ public address announcer uses his own flair to raise money and spirits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NHL playoffs should have started this week and if the standings had held when the season was postponed, the Blue Jackets would have been in the postseason as a wild card team.

But while hockey is on an indefinite freeze, CBJ public address announcer Greg Murray has found a way to connect with the fifth line from home.

“We were so quickly cut off from the season,” Murray said. “We went from a day we were going to play, to a day we were going to play with no fans, and then we were not playing at all.”

Murray knew how hard that was for himself and he could only assume CBJ fans were feeling the same way. So, he decided to do something to bring them joy and also raise money for a good cause.

Murray got some inspiration from other NHL public address announcers around the country. He signed up for a Cameo account: an app that allows celebrities or “talent” to make personalized messages for fans for a fee.

“I thought what a great way to connect with our fans since we were all cut off so quickly from each other,” he explained.

For $25, Murray makes an announcement using the same tenor and energy fans hear over the speakers at Nationwide Arena.

“We are sending all of the proceeds to the Blue Jackets Foundation,” he said. “They do such great work year-round with the four pillars that they work on and so what a great way to tie in the fans, me, and a great cause.”

Murray said he’s done a lot of birthday wishes, some anniversary messages and has even helped settle some quarantine disputes.

“I actually had a husband and wife who were put into the penalty box,” he said with a laugh. “He got fined for fighting. She got the instigator fined for fighting and a ten-minute misconduct. And then this morning a guy really needed to get out of the doghouse. He messaged me and said, ‘Hey, I really need your help today.’”

Murray’s mostly been putting smiles on young fans’ faces. A couple weeks ago, he sent a message to nine-year-old Hayley Williams ending with his classic goal-scoring call using Hayley’s name and crediting her favorite player, Nick Foligno, with the assist bringing the young fan to tears though her smile.

“It’s been awesome to have the fans react this way and to get to try to bring a smile to somebody’s face while they’re sitting at home doing not a lot,” Murray said.

It was especially meaningful to Hayley’s mother Jaimee who set the whole thing up.

“It’s been hard on my daughter not being able to go to school,” Jaimee Williams said. “She loves her class and she loves her teachers. I thought it would be a nice way to cheer her up.”

When Murray started fundraising, he set a goal to raise $2,500 for the Blue Jackets Foundation. He’s already reached $2,000 so he’s looking to blow his original mark away and achieve a new goal as well.

“I want to do a gender reveal!” he exclaimed. “I need someone to book a gender reveal. That’s kind of the last crown jewel in the Cameo crown so to speak.”